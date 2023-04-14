Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,504,000. Wealthsimple Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,680,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $30.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.