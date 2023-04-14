Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 119,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.37. The firm has a market cap of $281.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.