Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $227.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $248.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average of $215.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

