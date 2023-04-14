Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM opened at $128.07 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.