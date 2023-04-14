Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $204.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

