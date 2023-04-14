Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.45.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

