Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,817 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160,541 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Autodesk worth $65,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $196.31 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.