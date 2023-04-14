AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Lessened by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 4.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of AutoZone worth $62,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO traded up $8.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,626.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,041. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,478.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,426.56. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,639.43.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

