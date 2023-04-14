AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO traded up $7.03 on Friday, hitting $2,625.68. 15,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,478.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,639.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

