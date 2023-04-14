Avangrid, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

