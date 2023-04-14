Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Avid Technology makes up approximately 3.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.45% of Avid Technology worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVID. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at $20,908,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 57.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 434,290 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at $5,099,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,903. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.