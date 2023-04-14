AVINOC Price Tops $0.21 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. AVINOC has a total market cap of $83.44 million and $122,937.88 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AVINOC has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AVINOC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.