AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.23

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 65309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AXA from €32.00 ($34.78) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
AXA Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25.
About AXA
AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.
