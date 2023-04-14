AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.23

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 65309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AXA from €32.00 ($34.78) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.