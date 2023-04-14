Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $237.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.36.

AXON opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $229.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $18,274,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,114,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 429,024 shares of company stock valued at $83,975,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

