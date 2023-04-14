BakeryToken Price Up 8% Over Last Week (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 8% higher against the dollar. BakeryToken has a market cap of $1.56 million and $6.36 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

