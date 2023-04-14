BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.80

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 481505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0574 per share. This represents a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 17.84%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

