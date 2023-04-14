Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 90,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 258,486 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $26.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.