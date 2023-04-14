Bank of The West Has $2.69 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after buying an additional 162,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,399,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,918,000 after buying an additional 63,960 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.72 and a 200-day moving average of $206.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

