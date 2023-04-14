Bank of The West Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.