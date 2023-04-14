Bank of The West Has $4.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

