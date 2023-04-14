Bank of The West Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of The West decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.0 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $591.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $561.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

