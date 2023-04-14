Bank of The West Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 685.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 949,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,668,000 after acquiring an additional 828,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.85 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.