Bank of The West Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

DUK stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

