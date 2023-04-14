Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,278 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

