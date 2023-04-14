Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 103,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,384. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.