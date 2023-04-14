Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $213,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,027 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,991 and have sold 187,775 shares valued at $12,101,094. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COIN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. 6,899,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,669,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

