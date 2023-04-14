Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,153. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

