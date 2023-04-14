Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up 1.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IOO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.40. 11,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,840. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

