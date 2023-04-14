Barber Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 1.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 235,373 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after buying an additional 178,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 160,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.