Barclays Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $34.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.