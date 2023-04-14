Barclays Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $250.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Shares of NSC opened at $206.98 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.10 and its 200-day moving average is $232.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

