Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,509,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

