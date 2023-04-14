BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.24

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.24 and traded as low as C$9.21. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 40,441 shares trading hands.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 22.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of -0.51.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

