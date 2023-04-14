Bend DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $896,709.70 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $128.25 million and approximately $896,709.70 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

