Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 20,940.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 299,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Berenson Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NYSE:BACA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,822. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.