BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,975 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.