BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,544 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Putnam Premier Income Trust

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $635,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE PPT opened at $3.56 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

