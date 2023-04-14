BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $375.15 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $356.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.46.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

