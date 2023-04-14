BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $263.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.49. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $297.30.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.