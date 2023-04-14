BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 96,996 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,067,000. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 299,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 122,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

