BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

