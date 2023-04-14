BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

