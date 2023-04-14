Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Up 279.2% in March

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 279.2% from the March 15th total of 582,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 7.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BMEA stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 612,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,458. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $710.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of -1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

BMEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

