Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $765.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of -1.01. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

