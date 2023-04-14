Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

OTCMKTS BNET traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.56. 22,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Bion Environmental Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.