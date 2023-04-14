Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %
OTCMKTS BNET traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.56. 22,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.30.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
