Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 708 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.08.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $253.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

