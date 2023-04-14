Bitgert (BRISE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $197.17 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Bitgert has a total market cap of $197.17 million and $6.09 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitgert has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Bitgert token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitgert

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Buying and Selling Bitgert

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

