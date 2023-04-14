BITICA COIN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $330,986.49 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $330,986.49 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,461.33 or 0.99964036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0601832 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $308,273.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

