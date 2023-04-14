BitShares Trading Down 0.8% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. BitShares has a market cap of $34.29 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004606 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004713 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,919,522 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

