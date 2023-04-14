BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.87 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $592.54 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009261 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003762 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003646 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001113 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
