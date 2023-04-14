BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.87 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $592.54 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000216 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004670 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000062 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $11,978,503.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

